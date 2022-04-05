Embezzlement in Jalyukta shivar scheme

Aurangabad, April 5:

An inquiry by the anti corruption bureau has revealed that the secretary of the forest guard of Anjandoh (Aurangabad) embezzled Rs 2.47 lakh by filing fake general vouchers for digging flat trenches under Jalyukta Shivar Yojana. Officials of the ACB lodged a case against Pachlore at the Karmad police station.

Ganesh Radhakisan Pachlore is the name of the forester who has been booked for the crime. ACB officials said that the department had received complaints of misconduct in the work under the Jalyukta Shivar scheme. The work is being investigated by the ACB as per the government orders. Funds were spent by the forest department for digging flat trenches at Anjandoh from September 18, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

ACB deputy superintendent Rupchand Madhukar Waghmare was investigating the matter. Pachlore was working as a forest guard at Anjandoh. He created fake general vouchers during the year 2016-17. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had embezzled Rs 2.47 lakh from the bank. A case was lodged against Pachlore at Karmad police station on April 5.