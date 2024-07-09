Embrace challenges, stay focused on objectives, says Ruchira Darda

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motivational workshop ‘Haar Ke Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain’, was held for Shalinis, beneficiaries of Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) recently. Motivational speaker, Personality Analyst, Family Counsellor, TedEx Speaker and Author Ruchira Darda conducted the workshop focusing on motivating and inspiring Shalinis. The highlights were self-discovery, perseverance, goal-setting, and adaptability. Ruchira Darda encouraged the Shalinis to embrace challenges, stay focused on their objectives, and strive for continuous personal and professional growth. Shalinis further learnt to approach their endeavours with determination, clarity and willingness to learn from both successes and failures.

They thoroughly enjoyed listening to Darda as she changed their perspective of life with her motivational words.