Encroachments removed from near MGM Hospital, Connaught Market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Anti Encroachment Squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) with the help of traffic police removed encroachments that came up on the road near MGM Hospital on Wednesday.

A gate which was proving a hurdle for a residential society in Connaught Market was also removed.

It may be noted that Anti Encroachment Squad started a campaign to remove encroachments which came up on the main roads of the city and were causing traffic problems. Some vendors were selling eatable items in small kiosks or loading auto-rickshaws near MGM Hospital on the road from Seven Hills to Central Naka. One squad removed the encroachments of this road. Two load rickshaws were seized after lifting through JCB. Eight to ten handcarts were also seized.

The action was taken under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawne. Another squad took action in Cannought Market. The squad members removed a gate installed in the residential area. Building inspector Syed Jamshed, P B Gavli, Surase and others took the action.