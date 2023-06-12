Engg, Pharmacy & 21 others courses admissions schedule announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Monday announced the schedule of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for the admission process of different 23 courses for the academic year 2023-24.

It may be noted that the CET Cell conducted CETs of various higher and technical professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Management, Computer Application, Law, Education, Physical Education, Architecture, Hotel Management, Fine Art, Planning, Design and Nursing, between March 10 and June 11.

The results of most of the CETs were declared and students were waiting for the announcement of the schedule of CAPs. The online registration for the Engineering, Pharmacy, MBA/MMS, MCA, LLB (five years), B A B Sc B Ed (integrated four years), B Ed M Ed (integrated three years), and M Pharmacy will commence on June 15.

The students of B HMCT, B Planning, B Ed and Elect, M Ed, B Design, M E and M Tech will start their registration for CAP on June 16.

The CAP registration for LLB (three years), M P Ed, B P Ed, M Arch, and M HMCT will commence on June 18. The admission process for Bachelor of Fine Art and M Planning will be held on June 20 onwards. The admission for B Sc courses will begin on June 26.