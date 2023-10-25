Engineer going to Pune robbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Some unidentified robbers severely beat and robbed an IT company engineer going to Pune from the city at Barapulla Gate on October 23 midnight.

The engineer Rahul Gangadhar Mhaske (37, Laxmi Colony) works in an IT Company at Pune. He comes to the city on every Friday and goes to Pune on Monday. On October 23 at around 3 am, he was going from Ballapulla Gate to Pune from the Central Bus Stand. The robbers stopped him severely beat him and robbed him. They took his two bags and fled from the scene. Mhaske then went to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered with the Begumpura police station while PSI Vinod Bhalerao is further investigating the case.