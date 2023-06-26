Enjoy Monsoon tourism with caution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With the advent of the rain, tourists have started visiting the scenic beauty and tourist places. A huge crowd was seen on Monday at Bibi-Ka- Maqbara on Monday.

Many people are interested in Monsoon tourism. They visit the scenic beauty and historic places. However, it is important that precautions should be taken at these places due to rain. One should not take any unwanted risks at these places. Many people visit Bibi-ka-Maqbara, Aurangabad caves, and the hills and mountains on the outskirts of the city. Similarly, people throng to Mhaismal, Shulibhanjan, Ellora, and Ajanta in the district. Many people swim in the ponds and bath under the waterfalls. However, while doing so the directives of the government issued for these places should be followed to avert any kind of accident.

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) regional manager Deepak Harne said that the people are more interested in Monsoon tourism. However, they should restrict themselves from going to dangerous places and follow the directives.

Archaeological Survey of India superintendent Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat said that guards have been deputed at the waterfalls in the Ajanta Caves area. The tourists will not be allowed to go under the waterfall if it is raining.