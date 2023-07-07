Entrepreneurs outside MIDCs jurisdiction will get regular electricity

New 33 KV power line to supply uninterrupted power

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For several days, there was an urgent demand of the entrepreneurs for uninterrupted power supply to the industries located outside the jurisdiction of the Waluj MIDC. Taking note, the MSEDCL has taken measures and installed a new 33 KV power line. The entrepreneurs of this area will now get uninterrupted and quality power supply.

Power is supplied from 33 KW Karodi substation to industries in Wadgaon Kolhati and Karodi by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Ltd (MSEDCL). Most of these industries are located outside the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC. Earlier this substation was connected to 132 KV Harsul substation. The length of this power line was 35 km. Since this power line passes through remote areas, the power supply was frequently disrupted due to breakdowns. Also, the consumers at the end of the power lines were not getting power supply at proper pressure. Therefore, a new power line was laid by the MSEDCL to connect the 33 KV Cantonment line coming from the 132 KV Waluj sub-station at Karodi sub-station. So the distance of the 33 kV line was reduced by 12 km. Therefore, in the future, the power failure will be reduced and the entrepreneurs of this area will get uninterrupted power supply and the problem of low voltage will also be resolved.

The new power line was commissioned in the presence of MSEDCL joint managing director of Aurangabad regional office, Dr Mangesh Gondawale, Aurangabad circle chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele, Massia president Anil Patil and vice president Arjun Gaikwad. Entrepreneurs expressed their satisfaction that the MSEDCL has settled the issue of power supply. Superintending engineer (rural) Praveen Daroli, superintending engineer (City) Shantinath Chaudhary, executive engineer Vishnu Dhakne, contractor Harishiv Magar along with MSEDCL officers and Massia members were present.