Entrepreneurs should ensure that roads are of good quality and last for 25 years

State industries minister Uday Samant inaugurates road reconstruction work in Chikalthana and Shendra MIDC’s

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bhoomi Pujan of the road reconstruction and strengthening work in Chikalthana and Shendra MIDCs will start from today. Entrepreneurs here have a responsibility to keep an eye on the quality of work being done so that the roads should last at least 25 years. Also convey any difficulties or problems directly to me, said State industries minister, Uday Samant.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the reconstruction and strengthening work of roads in various industrial areas on Tuesday. He later spoke with the entrepreneurs in a programme organised at Shrimati Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar hall in Massia Chikalthana office. The state government had allotted Rs 58 crore for the road work.

Speaking further, Samant said, the aim of the State government is to achieve balanced industrial development and rapid development of underdeveloped areas. While categorizing MIDCs, the government is trying to provide maximum incentive funds to underdeveloped areas. Funds have been made available for road development in all the MIDCs across the state.

Samant said that the imbalance of development in industrial estates in the state and lack of amenities in the industrial areas will be removed. The road work in the MIDC area of Chikalthana and Shendra will be completed in the time frame. Also, 50 percent of the tax collected by the MIDC's will be given to the Gram Panchayat as per rules. The work of the road connecting Auric will be completed soon.

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, cooperation minister Atul Save, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLA Haribhau Bagde, Massia president Kiran Jagtap, vice president Anil Patil, Bhagwan Raut, secretary Rajendra Patil, Rahul Mogale, Dushyant Athawale, CMIA president Nitin Gupta, MIDC chief executive officer Rajendra Kendre, chieg engineer RD Giri, regional officer Chetan Girase and other officials were present.

Collective incentive scheme to attract investment

Samant further said that a collective incentive scheme is being implemented to encourage industries in different regional divisions, under which additional schemes are being implemented to attract micro, small and medium as well as large and large scale projects and create employment in the industrially underdeveloped areas of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule and Nandurbar.