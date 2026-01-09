Entry of Superheroes in Municipal Elections… Tony Stark vs Thanos

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the municipal elections heat up, political parties and social media are equally active. In this digital battleground, beloved superheroes from the Marvel universe Tony Stark, Thanos, along with Spider-Man, Hulk, and Shaktimaan are now appearing as election candidates. Many Instagram videos humorously depict Tony Stark standing for BJP and Thanos for Congress, creating a wave of memes.

If Tony Stark had really contested, his campaign would have been fully high-tech hologram rallies, LED vans, digital manifestos, and dramatic entries in his Iron Man suit. His promises feature AI cameras, smart traffic signals, drone-based waste management, free Wi-Fi at every square, state-of-the-art water purification, and technology hubs for startups painting a futuristic vision of the city. On the other hand, Thanos offers a tagline: “One Snap, and the Problem’s Gone,” targeting corruption, encroachment, and traffic issues.

—Satirical Commentary

Hulk humorously criticizes corruption while crying over not receiving an election ticket, saying, “How will I get my fortune now?” Spider-Man claims he is the official Shiv Sena candidate and promises development through his “Take This, Beat That” plan. Dialogues like “Don’t make noise” and “Where the matter is serious, we stand firm” showcase these superheroes in a distinctly political light.

—AI-Generated Videos

Digital creators are using AI to produce videos on this theme. One such video shows a superhero requesting an election ticket from political parties but being denied by all. He then borrows money from a major builder in exchange for a ticket. This entire fictional story is presented in a humorous and entertaining way.