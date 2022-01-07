Environmentalists threaten of hunger strike

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

The environmentalists of the city have demanded the administration that the bio-diversity of the Himayat Baug should be saved and also threatened to initiate an indefinite hunger strike on January 26, if no action will be taken in this regard.

A meeting of the environmentalists was held at Himayat Baug on January 4. Environmentalist Dr Kishor Pathak informed about the Himayat Baug. He said, the garden is spread on around 100 acres of land and it has various species of plants and trees. Some of the trees are around 100 to 200 years old. However, the trees are being cut for the past few years. Similarly, illegal grazing of cattle and gatherings of criminals and addicts have become a usual activity. The bio-diversity of the Himayat Baug is in danger due to these illegal activities. The administration had been demanded to the administration on several occasions but no action was taken. If no measures are taken to save the Himayat Baug, an indefinite hunger strike will be initiated on January 26, Dr Pathak said. Environmentalists, bird lovers, members of the morning walk groups and others were present during the meeting.