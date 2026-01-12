EROs dispatch over 2000 postal ballots

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The election administration has dispatched a total of 2228 postal ballots of government employees including teachers roped in for election duty of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) general elections 2025 by the election administration.

The postal ballots have been dispatched through the nine election returning officers (EROs). The highest number of ballots has been released by ERO 4 office and the lowest number is by ERO 2 office.

Box

Name of ERO – Prabhag Numbers in Jurisdiction – Number of postal ballots distributed – Total

1 (03/04/05) – 103/108/103 – 314

2 (15/16/17) – 43/38/60 – 141

3 (06/12/13/14) – 110/58/95/48 – 311

4 (01/02/07) – 140/157/111 – 408

5 (08/09/10/11) – 115/15/48/65 – 243

6 (23/24/25) – 54/24/65 – 143

7 (21/22/27) – 35/71/73 – 179

8 (26/28/29) – 143/69/118 – 330

9 (18/19/20) – 46/46/67 – 159

Total – 2,228