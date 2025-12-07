ESIS hospital counselling room remains closed, patients raise concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) Hospital has a dedicated counselling room, but local resident doctors confirmed it has not been opened even once in the past year.

Patients have also complained about poor hygiene in the OPD and patient rooms. Many said nurses were unaware of the pulmonologist’s role or responsibilities, highlighting a lack of coordination and awareness among staff. Hospital authorities have yet to respond to these complaints. Residents and patients are urging the administration to improve cleanliness, open the counselling room, and ensure staff are properly informed to provide quality care.