EU-India technology pitching day on Jan 5-6

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

The EU-India Policy Dialogues Project in collaboration with Euro-chambers and supported by the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), and the European Cluster Collaboration Platform, is organising the 'EU-India Technology Pitching Day' on January 5 and 6.

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council MAGIC has partnered with EBTC for organising this event. The aim of the event will be to promote information exchange and networking opportunities in investment and partnering opportunities related to the event’s focus area. During the event select EU companies will present their innovative technologies to Indian business and industry associations on January 5-6 and meet the companies via scheduled meetings. All interested organizations are requested to register at https://eu-india-technology-pitching-days.b2match.io/ for the event.