EVMs sealed before placement in strong rooms

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Polling for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15. On Friday, all nine election returning officers (EROs) received and sealed the EVMs assigned to them. The sealed EVMs were then placed in strong rooms. On January 14, officers and staff assigned to the polling stations will get the EVMs and other election materials.

Voting will take place at 1,267 polling stations. The nine EROs received the EVMs and control units on Thursday. Strong rooms have been set up at four locations – Garware Stadium, Saint Francis De-sales High School, Government College of Engineering, and Government Polytechnic College. Counting of votes will also take place at these locations.

On Friday, the EVM sealing process was completed. Candidates were notified in writing to be present during the sealing procedure. Ballot papers with the names and symbols of the candidates were placed on the machines. The ballot units and control units were then connected, and a mock poll was conducted. Once it was confirmed that the machines were functioning correctly, they were sealed. All these machines have now been stored in the strong rooms.