Ex-employee, wife dupe Co of Rs 15 lakh

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 19 District and sessions court judge S M Agarkar has rejected an anticipatory bail application of a couple booked by the police on the charge of stealing raw material worth Rs 15 lakh from S D Company of the Waluj MIDC area and selling it in the name of their own company.

The judge has rejected bail to Arvind Devanand Dhage and his wife Tejaswini (residents of Wadgaon Kolhati). Arvind is an ex-employee of S D Company. He in connivance with the assistant manager and the production supervisor of the company committed the crime. According to the complaint lodged by human resources manager of the company Pradeep Raswe, assistant manager Kanifnath Gaoli was given the responsibility of looking after the affairs of the company like billing, documentation and maintaining outward/inward section records, while production supervisor Amol Kulkarni was assisting him. In December 2021, the company got its monthly audit done by Shivraj Agrahar and Vishal Kulkarni. It came to notice that the present quantity of raw material is less compared to quantity mentioned on paper. On inquiry Kulkarni revealed that acting on the orders of Gaoli, raw material was transported and unloaded on Plot Number H-58. Later, company officials checked and found their material lying at the said spot. Further investigation by company revealed that Gaoli and his wife, Kulkarni and company’s ex-employee Dhage and his wife Tejaswini had entered into partnership and registered an IMR company in the name of Tejaswini. It was also surfaced that the accused had cheated the company of Rs 12-15 lakh by stealing raw material from S D Company and selling it to others in the name of IMR Company. The Waluj MIDC police have registered a case against the duo and others. Assistant public prosecutor Ashok Karande appeared for the State government.