Ex-HM Samina Syed passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samina Syed Ifteqaruddin (Hinanagar-Rashidpura), the retired headmistress of Sir Sayyed Urdu Primary School, died after a brief illness recently. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Arfat Masjid while burial took place at Arfat Qabrasthan. She was 62 and leaves behind husband, four daughters and four sons-in-law.