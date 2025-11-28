Exact impact on properties will be known after survey

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Land acquisition has begun for the 177 km railway doubling project from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Parbhani. Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Eknath Bangale said the exact number of properties affected will be known only after the survey is completed.

The public is concerned as the notifications do not clearly specify which plot numbers, land areas, or houses will be acquired. The land acquisition notice currently covers areas up to Shekta village in Sambhajinagar taluka. Citizens gained some insight into the process from a Lokmat Times report on 28 November.

Compensation under 2013 act

Property owners along the existing railway line face challenges. Some properties are registered under apartment builders’ names, even though residents live there, and some are measured in gunthas. The survey will resolve ownership and possession disputes, followed by hearings and settlements. Nothing will be finalized before the survey. After notices are sent to original owners, officials from the railway, construction, revenue, and TLR departments will conduct the survey. Urban owners will receive compensation at a 1:2 ratio, while rural owners may get up to four times the standard rate under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

1,058 Urban Properties

The notification lists a total of 2,928 properties 1,058 in urban areas and around 1,870 in rural areas. The actual number of affected properties is expected to be lower. Authorities have not clarified whether properties located more than 1,000 feet from the railway line will be acquired or whether the listed plot numbers will be fully or partially affected.

Chief minister meets officials

During a visit to the local airport, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was informed by MLC Sanjay Kenekar and BJP city president Kishor Shitole that 2,928 citizens’ properties could be affected in the station-to-Karmad section. While supporting railway development, they requested the central government ensure that ordinary citizens’ homes are protected. Shitole said the Chief Minister assured citizens they would not face any hardship.