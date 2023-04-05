Exam centre at Walmikrao Dalvi College cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Wednesday cancelled the undergraduate examinations centre allotted at Walmikrao Dalvi College in Shindra for irregularities during the examinations.

The probe committee visited the centre and made enquiry for seven hours and will submit its report to the university administration on April 6.

The examinations of various UG courses including B A, B Com and B Sc began at various centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv last week.

Students at one of the centres at Walmikrao Davli College found allotting extra time to write answers to students at the payment of Rs 300. The information about this went viral on social media. The university also received different complaints including mass copying at this centre.

Taking serious note of the incident, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole cancelled the UG examination centre given at this college.

The students of the centre will take their further papers at the College of Management Science and IT (Shendra) from April 6 onwards.

A total of 201 students of five courses- B Sc Computer Science, Forensic Science, Information Technology, B Sc-general and BBA’ were allotted this centre.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gavli said that students and parents should know about the change in the centre.

A three-member panel led by the dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr Bhachandra Waykar was formed. It has Dr Ram Chavan and Dr B N Dole as members. The committee visited the centre today and carried out an enquiry from 10 am to 5.30 pm today.

It collected information from the concerned college, students, parents, teachers, principal, nearby Xerox centre and other organisations.

The enquiry report will be submitted to the vice-chancellor on Thursday. Meanwhile, the university has already cancelled the examination at Govindrao Patil Jivrakh College at Kolwadi in Kannad tehsil for shifting the centre to another college without permission.