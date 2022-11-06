Examination of 2.18 lakh women in the city

An initiative under 'Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshit' campaign

Aurangabad:

The health department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has examined as many as 2.18 lakh women under the 'Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshit' campaign. This campaign will continue till November 15, in which various essential tests of women are being conducted free of charge. The campaign was launched on October 26.

The campaign is being implemented under the guidance of municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary and health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha. Under the campaign, examinations are being conducted by specialists in medicine, gynaecologist, paediatrician, dentist, ophthalmologist and orthopedic specialists. Mammography, pap smear examination, counseling and blood tests are also being done.

Mammography screening was recently conducted in some health centres in the city. This test is mainly used to diagnose breast cancer. A total of 188 women have been screened so far, and 56 Pap smears have been done. A mammography test costs up to Rs 1,500 in private hospitals and a Pap smear test costs up to Rs 700. These inspections are being done free of charge by the AMC. Various types of blood tests cost around Rs 2,000. Sonography and 228 chest x-ray examinations were also conducted on a total of 502 women. Also, 21,401 blood tests have been done by the health department. Health officer Dr Mandlecha said that free dental check-up was conducted on 1,084 women at Cidco N-8 hospital in collaboration with CSMSS college.

Tests carried out in the campaign:

Height and BMI test : 1,83,849

Blood pressure : 1,61,235

Diabetes : 12,768

Hemoglobin : 31,792

Blood Group : 9,503

TD : 6,802

Complete immunization of children : 12,403

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana : 1,055

Janani Suraksha Yojana : 673