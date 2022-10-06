Experience cultural tourism on Kojagiri Purnima

Aurangabad:

Kojagiri Purnima falls on Ashwin Poornima and is considered an important day in Indian culture. In accordance with the concept of 'Rethinking Tourism', this year Kojagiri Purnima will be celebrated in the tourist accommodations of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), so that tourists can enjoy cultural tourism along with tourism by celebrating Indian traditional festivals and celebrations.

Kojagiri Purnima will be celebrated at tourist accommodations of MTDC with the aim of preserving Indian culture while also nurturing nature and giving pure joy of tourism to tourists. On this occasion, activities like Kesar milk tasting and meditation in the moonlight will be conducted along with various cultural programmes. Kojagiri Purnima will be celebrated at Aurangabad tourist accommodation of the MTDC as well as at Fardapur, Lonar and Kalagram, informed Deepak Harane, regional manager of MTDC.