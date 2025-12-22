‘Explain the caste equation of your prabhag’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The NCP (Sharad Pawar group) on Monday asked aspirants to explain the caste equation in their prabhags during interviews for the municipal elections. As many as 210 aspirants appeared for the process. Party panels have been finalised for wards 28 and 29, but names have not been announced due to fears of rival parties poaching candidates, city president Khwaja Sharafuddin said.

He added that efforts are underway to bring secular forces together for the civic polls, though talks at the local level have not yet yielded desired results. Party leaders said loyalty would be given priority and that even economically weaker candidates would be considered without focusing on their financial status.