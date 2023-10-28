Expressing solidarity with Palestinians, special prayer offered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of people, including women and children, participated in a mega public meeting organised at historic Aam Khas ground by the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) on Saturday afternoon in support of Palestinians.

Religious leaders led a special prayer (Dua) offered at the end of the public meeting which was organised to condemn the injustice and atrocities being done to Palestinians by Israeli forces during the past few days.

All roads leading to Aam Khas were flooded with the people who started gathering at 2 pm today. There was a parking facility at one side of the ground while youths holding tri-colours were making entry to the ground. The strength of women’s participation in the agitation was significant.

The programme began with the recitation of the Quran by Sajid Pathan. The State-level office-bearers of the SIO, Ehtehsma H, Sohel K K, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Ishati, Maulana Ilyas Falahi and others guided the participants.

The speakers talked about how Israeli forces are torturing women, and small children and stopping water, food and medicine aid. They term the act of Israel as inhuman. The special prayer was offered in the presence of Mufti Aminuddin Qadri.

The members of the different social, voluntary, and political organised declared their support for the event.

Syed Tanwen, Ashadul Islam, Mirza Mujahed Baig, Abdul Talha, Naswer Khan, Mujahed Al Jabri and others from SIO worked for the success of the event.

The purpose of the event was to spread awareness among the masses and to make a congregational prayer for the oppressed.

Highlights of the event:

- Exhibitions by children demonstrating the plight of Palestinians.

- Lectures aimed at fostering empathy and understanding among participants.

- A congregational prayer was held to seek blessings and peace for the well-being of Palestinians.