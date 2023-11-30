Faculty development program held at MGM University

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-day faculty development program based on 'Educational Skill Development' was conducted successfully under the aegis of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities and the Interdisciplinary Studies MGM University from November 22 to 24.

The subject experts in the field of education interacted with the participants. The names of some of the experts are as follows; Dr Mustajib Khan (Vernacular Medium in Higher Education), Prof Jayadev Dole (Educational Ethics), and Dr Charulata Rojekar (Yogic Approach to Knowledge). Subject experts, Ph D and M.Phil researchers, teachers and students participated in the event.

Deans Dr Rekha Shelke and Dr John Chelladurai provided valuable guidance for the program.

Dr Imran Pathan and Dr Asha Deshpande worked hard for the success of the program.

Dr Pragya Konarde Dr Vaishali Madje, Dr Pratibha Mehetre, Dr Zarina Deshmukh, Kavita Soni, Abdul Wahab Shaikh, and Dr Sajid Alam moderated various sessions of the program.