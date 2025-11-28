Fake female IAS Officer: Impersonator of Home Minister’s OSD caught

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Investigators achieved a major breakthrough when they took a fake IAS officer into custody from Delhi on Friday night.

Officials found the contact of a man named Chaudhary on Kalpana’s mobile, who was posing as the OSD of the union Home Minister. This North Indian individual had been pretending to be a fake IAS officer in Delhi, and Kalpana was also in contact with him. The discovery provided strong evidence of a syndicate of fake IAS officers. Since Monday, four teams of investigators had been tracking him across Delhi, Noida, Haryana, and the Rajasthan border. Reliable sources confirmed that authorities successfully apprehended the fake OSD on Friday night. Saturday will determine the next steps regarding his custody. Two more teams were tracking another person connected to Kalpana, and once his exact location was confirmed around 11 pm, teams were dispatched to trap him in the Delhi area.

-------

Posing as Chaudhary

The fake OSD had been operating in Delhi under the name of Abhishek Chaudhary. Investigators are also probing whether this impersonator and Kalpana’s boyfriend had any links to foreign contacts. Sources indicate that Saturday’s interrogation may reveal significant details.