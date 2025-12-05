Fake female IAS officer: victims may testify

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kalpana Bhagwat, who posed as a female IAS officer, allegedly collected money from several people by pretending to be a government official. Initially, the case took a serious turn due to her personal connection with an Afghani boyfriend. Senior officials now say the victims may become witnesses in the ongoing fraud investigation.

Kalpana was taken into custody on November 23 from a hotel on Jalna Road, where she had been staying for six months. Cidco police, with help from female officers, interrogated her. During a room search, officers found documents claiming she was an IAS officer, leading to her arrest. The court extended her police custody until December 6. She is set to appear in court again this afternoon.

Police custody details:

Police can hold suspects for up to 14 days. Kalpana’s 13-day custody ends Saturday. Sources say the main interrogation is complete. Further investigation will focus on technical evidence and responses from 28 people who received notices.

Fraud investigation:

Senior officials reported that evidence from 13 days of questioning confirms she took money by pretending to be an IAS officer. On Saturday, police may request an extra day of custody or transfer her to judicial custody.

Related investigations:

Police continue to interrogate Mohammed Ashraf Gil and the fake OSD, Dempie Devendrakumar Harjai. Their police custody expires on Monday.