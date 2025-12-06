Family attempts child marriage of 16-year-old girl amid poverty; Police stop wedding

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Struggling with extreme poverty and unable to cover their children’s education, a family went ahead to arrange the marriage of their 16-year-old daughter after receiving a proposal from a wealthy household.

The girl, Suhana (name changed), studies in 10th grade, and her father works as an electrician. The proposed groom, aged around 19–20, was chosen without Suhana’s consent. The wedding was scheduled for 5 December at a large hall in Roshan gate, Jinsi. Guests began arriving from 7 pm, with men seated on the ground floor and women, including Suhana, on the first floor. Dinner arrangements for the male guests were underway when police received information about the child marriage.

-------

Police intervene; Groom taken away

Acting on a tip from Damini team police sub-inspector Kanchan Mirdhe, head constables Nirmala Nimbhore, Ambika Darunte, Amruta Bhople, Usha Sonawane, Sonali Nikam, Sarita Kundare, and Sudhakar Pawar rushed to the hall. On seeing the police, chaos erupted. Over half of the roughly 300 guests fled, and relatives took the groom, aged around 19–20, away.

-------

Relatives refuse to provide documents

Police and child welfare committee member Nitesh Durve requested the birth certificates and Aadhaar cards of both children from their relatives. They refused, claiming it was only a ceremonial engagement. A notice was issued directing them to appear before the committee with all relevant documents.