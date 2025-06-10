Family dispute leads to death of old age man

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a disturbing incident stemming from a family dispute, a son-in-law allegedly pushed his father-in-law with such force that the elderly man suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed. The accused, Akhilesh Yadgiri Mudiraj (38, Nandanvan Colony), then engaged in a sinister charade—pretended to take the unconscious victim to MGM Hospital. Instead kept him in a car for 5 hours until he passed away. When the woman learnt about the cruelty of her husband, a police complaint was lodged against Akhilesh and is arrested after a month.

The deceased Sunil Kumar Chopra (68, Gulmohar Colony in N-5 Cidco) has two daughters and both of them were married. His elder daughter, Swati (a doctor by profession), was married to Akhilesh (professional consultant), but their relationship was strained due to constant domestic disputes.

On May 1 at 9.30 pm, Akhilesh arrived at his in-laws' house and began quarrelling with Swati. When Sunil Kumar and his wife, Dolly, tried to intervene and pacify him, Akhilesh forcefully pushed Sunil Kumar, causing him to collapse. Dolly took her husband into an inner room, but Akhilesh continued shouting, aggravating the situation. Due to extreme stress, Sunil Kumar suffered a cardiac crisis and fell unconscious. At 11 pm, Akhilesh, along with a driver, took his father-in-law to the hospital.

Akhilesh misinformed Swati about treatment

Swati was not having trust in Akhilesh. Hence on the insistence of her mother, she reached MGM Hospital. Akhilesh told her that Sunil Kumar is being examined at Casualty Ward, therefore, he suggested she go home with kids and he will stay in the hospital. However, at 4 am, Akhilesh reached home with the body of Sunil Kumar. He also created a big scene at the post-mortem. Hence the last rites were performed on May 2 night.

Left to die in car: son-in-law faces murder charges

Suspicious about her father's sudden death, Swati decided to investigate further. On June 4, she formally requested medical records from MGM Hospital regarding Sunil Kumar's treatment. The hospital administration confirmed that no patient named Sunil Kumar was admitted or treated on May 1, exposing Akhilesh's deception.

In her police complaint, Dolly (the widow) explicitly accused Akhilesh of responsibility for her husband's death. Consequently, a case has been registered under BNS Section 105 (Culpable Homicide) and Akhilesh was arrested. Meanwhile, the court has remanded him to 3 days police custody, said the Police Inspector Somanath Jadhav.