Farewell ceremony in Springdale Eng School

The programme was organised by the teachers and students of Std X. Society chairman Syed Hadi Hussain Jafri, the headmistress of Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmed Urdu High School Masarat Butool Abedi, headmaster of Rajiv Gandhi Urdu High School Samar Abbas Zaidi and Jafri Syed Mustafa Hussain were present.

Students delivered speeches on farewell. Teachers helped the students to make the programme successful.