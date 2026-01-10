Farmer seriously injured in car collision
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 10, 2026 20:40 IST2026-01-10T20:40:03+5:302026-01-10T20:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
A farmer from Paithan, Bhagwan Punjaram Vaidya (55), was seriously injured and sustained a fracture to his right leg after being hit by a speeding car.
The accident occurred on January 7 at around 3:00 PM at Panchawati Chowk. Vaidya had traveled to the city on a motorcycle with his wife for medical treatment. A case has been registered at the Vedantnagar Police Station against the driver of the car (registration number MH-20-DV-2392), who fled the scene following the incident.