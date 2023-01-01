Farmers should become entrepreneurs: Chief Minister Shinde

Inauguration of State-level Sillod Agriculture Festival 2023

Aurangabad: Traditional farming should be modernized that will help to make our farmers entrepreneurs, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the inauguration of the state-level 'Agriculture Festival 2023' at Sillod on Sunday. He was speaking to the reporters at the press conference organized after the ceremony.

The CM was to address a rally after the inauguration ceremony. However, a fire broke out at Jindal company at Igatpuri in Nashik, hence the CM canceled the meeting and left for Igatpuri. Earlier, he interacted with the journalists. Speaking on the occasion, he said that farmers should produce more farm produce at less cost by farming in modern ways. Efforts should also be made to increase milk production. He appealed that the farmers should become industrialists by setting up agricultural industries. union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, Cooperation minister Atul Save, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, Agriculture commissioner Sunil Chavan, organisers Abdul Sameer, Abdul Amer and others were present.

Ajit Pawar should think before speaking

When asked about Ajit Pawar's statement regarding Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Dharmaveer title, he said, "This is not the time for politics, but people like Ajit Pawar, should be careful when speaking, because Maharaj has sacrificed for the country and religion.

PM's dream coming true

The agricultural festival at Sillod is organised on a grand level and lakhs of farmers will visit the expo in the coming days. They will surely benefit from this expo. CM Shinde said that agriculture minister Abdul Sattar started to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Modi of modernizing farming first from Sillod.

Government will bear all expense

Many people are trapped in Jindal Company in Igatpuri due to fire. Some of the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Efforts are on to save the lives of people trapped in the company. A helicopter has been sent for rescue. CM Shinde said on this occasion that the government will bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured.