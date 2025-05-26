Farooq Khan appointed as City Engineer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The post of City Engineer in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been vacant for the past few months. Administrator G Sreekanth appointed Executive Engineer Farooq Khan to this position on Monday. As an Executive Engineer, he has been responsible for civil works, gardens, and drainage projects in the East and Central parts of the city. Besides, A B Deshmukh has been retained as Additional City Engineer on a contractual basis. He has been assigned the responsibility for the new water supply scheme and all four drainage projects in the city. The order states that Deshmukh will work directly under the control of the Commissioner.