Fate of new water supply scheme hangs in balance!

supplementary project (of Rs 193 crore) craving for the CM’s attention and funding to speed up works resolving the scarcity of water in the city.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The implementation of a new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore was kickstarted, two years ago, through Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The works like laying main pipelines and constructing elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) have gained momentum, but the state government is yet to transfer its share in the project to the MJP, so far.

The chief minister Eknath Shinde while addressing the mammoth gathering in Paithan today proclaimed that he will ensure that there will be no shortage of funds in completing the development works. However, he did not announce granting of

Rs 193 crore funds to replace the old pipes under the supplementary water supply project.

This was the second visit of the CM to Aurangabad. Hence it was expected that he may announce funds for the development of the city.

To overcome the scarcity of water in the city, the Maha Vikas Aghadi performed the ‘bhoomipujan’ of the water scheme (Rs 1680 crore). The current state government also reviewed the water scheme several times and had even instructed to speed up the project, but has not released a monetary share.

Earlier, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received funds from the Central and the State Governments, many years ago, to implement the old parallel pipeline project (it got stalled). The money was lying in the AMC’s exchequer. Of which, Rs 93 crore has been transferred to MJP. On other hand, due to the delay in implementing the new water supply scheme, its cost escalated to Rs 2500 crore.

The Hyderabad-based contractor has started the construction of 35 ESRs; a master balancing reservoir (MBR) at Nakshatrawadi; a water treatment plant and the laying of the main pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. The contractor is pestering the MJP for funds. Meanwhile, it is feared whether the project would be completed within the stipulated period or not.