Father charged with daughter’s molestation denied bail

Chhatrapatinagar

Sessions judge U L Joshi rejected the bail plea of a father in the case of molesting his daughter.

The mother of an 11-year-old girl victim lodged a complaint that she was living with her daughter with her parents due to quarrels with her husband since 2012. Their divorce case is subjudice and the father had applied for the custody of his daughter. On April 12, 2021, the court granted the custody of the daughter to the father. The accused father did not allow his daughter to meet her mother. Their divorce was sanctioned on July 23, 2021.

On February 2021, her mother had gone to her daughter’s school to meet her. Then, the girl told her that her father molests her at night and did not give her good food. She also gave nine letters written to her mother. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, a case was registered with the Cantonment police station against the father. The police arrested him on August 3, 2021, and the court remanded him into judicial custody. Later, he applied for bail. Assistant prosecutor B R Loya opposed the bail application.