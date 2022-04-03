Father-son duo booked for manhandling police

Aurangabad, April 3:

The Osmanpura police have booked a father-son duo for manhandling the police team gone to arrest the accused in Osmanpura area on Saturday night.The accused have been identified as Gurubachan Khairumal Siraswal and Daulat Gurbachan Siraswal.

Police said, on April 2 at around 9 pm, the police received an information that some persons have pelted a car with stones. The patrolling team including Chandrakant Chandel and others rushed to the spot. The accused father-son due obstructed the path of the police and manhandled them. The police arrested them and a case has been registered against them for obstructing the government work. PSI Abuj is further investigating the case.