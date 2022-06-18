Father's Day Special: The Changing Role of the Modern Day Father

Fathers now are not afraid to show their care-giving, soft, and tender side

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, June 18:

Fathers are individuals who are always underestimated and less credited for their contribution in the family. They were only considered as the breadwinner and disciplinarian. However, the role of dad has surely changed in the past 10-20 years. Today, dads are enjoying a more nurturing role in the family. AurangabadFirst spoke to some dads on Father’s Day about how they are breaking the traditional barriers.

Dads becoming multi-talented

“A modern-day father is getting more involved in his kid’s life. The shift has taken place from a strict traditional dad who used to be only concerned about giving the financial support to the family to an expressive and caring father who love spending time with their children. They are becoming multi-talented just like women who take care of the household and office work and their children as well. The probable reason behind this shift in roles is due to the increasing number of working women and changing mentality of the society. Today, dads are actively participating in parenting from coaching during childbirth, to parental leave, to simply being more involved and nurturing kids," says Dr Arvind Bhople, pediatrician and parenting coach.

Being dad derives special pleasure

Sharing his experience, a stay-at-home dad, Neil Desai said, “My situation is quite special. I work from home while my wife goes out to work. It’s my responsibility to take care of both our kids, especially the younger one in the morning, right up to their sleep time. My daily chores include preparing the breakfast, washing the dishes, doing household chores, making lunch, packing tiffins, and then dropping my wife to her office. Apart from that, Sundays are ‘Papa’ days in our house, where my elder kid looks forward to the pasta and pizza I prepare. To be honest, I have never thought of these as things that only mothers must do. I derive special pleasure from the time I spend with my children.”

Spending time with child strengthens bond

A young entrepreneur and a dad to a few months old child, Gaurav Jain says, “I have never shied away from changing the diapers or bathing my kid. The quality of the time you spend with your child is what strengthens the relationship and it is an ongoing process. Every single day, I wake up and do the morning chores and help my wife with the kid. I spend time with my daughter and try to make her laugh to create a firm foundation of our relationship. This is the effect of the new generation engaging with new ideas. Fathers are now in the role of equal contributors to parenting and household responsibilities.”