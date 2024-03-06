Felicitation ceremony of Kautikrao Thale Patil on March 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Kautikrao Thale Patil Gaurav Granth Samiti have organised a felicitation ceremony of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad president Kautikrao Thale Patil on March 9 at Tapadia Natya Mandir, Nirala Bazar at 5.30 pm.

He will be felicitated by the Maharashtra Rajya Sahitya Ani Sanskruti Mandal president Dr Sadanand More, for his contributions in the field of literature and completing his six years as the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal. Senior critic Dr Sudhir Rasal will preside over and Dr Rajan Gavas will be the chief guest.

The publication of the book ‘Sahitya, Sanskruti ani Bhumika’ will be held on the occasion. The organisers have appealed to be present on the occasion.