Financial deal between fake IAS officer Kalpana and boyfriend Ashraf revealed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Fresh investigations revealed that fake IAS officer Kalpana Bhagwat and her boyfriend, Mohammed Ashraf Gill (24), conducted financial transactions totaling nearly Rs 5.25 lakh over a year. Of this, Rs 75,000 was sent to a third party on Kalpana’s instructions. Police are investigating why the transaction occurred and the identity of the recipient.

On 29 November, police arrested Ashraf along with Dimpy Harjai (30), claiming to be a OSD of a central minister in Delhi. Both are in custody until 9 December, with intense questioning ongoing. Investigators are determining whether Kalpana and Ashraf’s contact was purely friendly or involved other activities. They are also probing Dimpy’s role in potential conspiracies. Since Ashraf is an Afghan citizen, police informed his embassy about his arrest.

Focused investigation on Ashraf

Senior police sources said the investigation currently centers on potential fraud and the misuse of officer privileges. Ashraf is at the core of the inquiry police are questioning his objectives, other contacts, and his plan to bring his brother to India. Ashraf reportedly feigned innocence during questioning.Ashraf’s questioning continued until 8 pm on Monday night.

Transaction of Rs 5.25 lakh

Preliminary investigation revealed that since Kalpana and Ashraf came into contact, they conducted two transactions Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. These amounts were given by Kalpana to Ashraf. Of this, Kalpana instructed Ashraf to send Rs 75,000 to a third person. So far, there is no evidence that Ashraf has sent the money to Kalpana. Additionally, bank records show that Kalpana paid Ashraf’s rent for the past three months.

Correspondence with the university

In 2013, Kalpana joined Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University through direct recruitment. Initially, she was reported as dismissed. Police had requested information about her from the university. Recently, the university administration sent a letter to the police stating that Kalpana had suddenly requested voluntary resignation. At first, the university had not approved her resignation. However, after she remained absent for a period, her resignation was finally accepted in 2021.

Mother leaves hotel

For six months, Kalpana and her mother had been staying at a large hotel on Jalna Road, paying nearly Rs 5.5 lakh in bills. During this period, they had also booked two rooms at MTDC near the railway station for a month. After Kalpana’s arrest, her mother was noted in records and later left the hotel to return to their ancestral home in Padegaon, sources said.