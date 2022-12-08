Fine of Rs 28000 imposed on drunkards

Action by the State Excise department

Aurangabad: The State Excise department conducted a raid on Hotel Lokseva on Aurangabad-Paithan road and arrested six drunkards along with the owner for selling illegal alcohol and providing a place for customers to consume alcohol. The charge sheet was filed against the accused in the Paithan court. State excise sub inspector Shivraj Waghmare said that a fine of Rs 28000 was imposed on the seven accused.

According to information, the deputy superintendent of state excise V Tavasalkar received information that illegal liquor was being sold at Hotel Lokseva. Accordingly, on November 29, a team of inspector Shahaji Shinde, sub-inspector Shivraj Waghmare, Subhash Gunjale and others conducted a raid. Hotel owner Shubham Khandu Pathe (Dhorkin, Paithan) was found selling liquor without permission in the hotel. Six customers were found consuming alcohol. A case was registered against all the accused and a charge sheet was filed in the Paithan court on December 7. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner and Rs 500 each to the customers.