First list of candidates from the National Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) announced
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 29, 2025 00:00 IST2025-12-29T00:00:42+5:302025-12-29T00:00:42+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) announced its first list of 18 candidates for the municipal corporation ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) announced its first list of 18 candidates for the municipal corporation elections on Sunday. The party’s city president, Abhijit Deshmukh, said that two more lists will be released over the next two days.
The NCP (Ajit Pawar), which is both in power and a constituent of the grand alliance, has decided not to contest the municipal elections in alliance with the Shinde Sena or BJP. City president Abhijit Deshmukh released the first list of 18 candidates, which includes some former corporators. Deshmukh added that there were more aspirants willing to contest on behalf of the party, and candidates were selected after interviews. The second list will be announced on Monday, followed by the third list on Tuesday.
-------
Six women in the first list
The first list of 18 candidates from the NCP (Ajit Pawar) includes six women, two of whom are former corporators.
-------
Prabhag Number Candidate Name
Prabhag No. 4 - Dr Charulata Magre
Prabhag No. 12 – Aziz Khan
Prabhag No. 7 – Tushar Surashe
Prabhag No. 8 – Hemant Deshmukh
Prabhag No. 9 – Abbas Shaikh
Prabhag No. 9 – Vishal Ingle
Prabhag No. 9 – Fareen Pathan
Prabhag No. 16 – Dr. Mayur Sonawane
Prabhag No. 16 – Vishakha Nilavar
Prabhag No. 16 – Mohammad Isa Qureshi
Prabhag No. 17 – Ulhas Narwade
Prabhag No. 21 – Ankita Vidhate
Prabhag No. 22 – More Rajaram
Prabhag No. 22 – Sudam Salunke
Prabhag No. 22 – Vishal Pund
Prabhag No. 23 – Dattatray Bhange
Prabhag No. 26 – Firoz Patel
Prabhag No. 28 – Pallavi PalhalOpen in app