First list of candidates from the National Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) announced its first list of 18 candidates for the municipal corporation elections on Sunday. The party’s city president, Abhijit Deshmukh, said that two more lists will be released over the next two days.

The NCP (Ajit Pawar), which is both in power and a constituent of the grand alliance, has decided not to contest the municipal elections in alliance with the Shinde Sena or BJP. City president Abhijit Deshmukh released the first list of 18 candidates, which includes some former corporators. Deshmukh added that there were more aspirants willing to contest on behalf of the party, and candidates were selected after interviews. The second list will be announced on Monday, followed by the third list on Tuesday.

Six women in the first list

The first list of 18 candidates from the NCP (Ajit Pawar) includes six women, two of whom are former corporators.

Prabhag Number Candidate Name

Prabhag No. 4 - Dr Charulata Magre

Prabhag No. 12 – Aziz Khan

Prabhag No. 7 – Tushar Surashe

Prabhag No. 8 – Hemant Deshmukh

Prabhag No. 9 – Abbas Shaikh

Prabhag No. 9 – Vishal Ingle

Prabhag No. 9 – Fareen Pathan

Prabhag No. 16 – Dr. Mayur Sonawane

Prabhag No. 16 – Vishakha Nilavar

Prabhag No. 16 – Mohammad Isa Qureshi

Prabhag No. 17 – Ulhas Narwade

Prabhag No. 21 – Ankita Vidhate

Prabhag No. 22 – More Rajaram

Prabhag No. 22 – Sudam Salunke

Prabhag No. 22 – Vishal Pund

Prabhag No. 23 – Dattatray Bhange

Prabhag No. 26 – Firoz Patel

Prabhag No. 28 – Pallavi Palhal