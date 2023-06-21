Fit Yuva, Hit Yuva initiative held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the ‘Fit Yuva Hit Yuva’ initiative by the Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, a yoga camp was organised on the International day of yoga on Wednesday. The camp was held under the guidance of Muni Shri Arhatkumarji. Munishri taught various yoga demonstrations to the participants and motivated the youths to remain fit and maintain their health. He said that Yoga can keep you healthy and make your mind more active. He asked the youths to perform yoga on a daily basis. Parishad regional associate and Terapant youth council president Ankur Lunia and others were present.