Five corona patients found on Tuesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 4, 2023 08:35 PM 2023-04-04T20:35:02+5:30 2023-04-04T20:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Corona infected patients are being found in the city every day. Five patients were found on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 129 suspected patients were examined. The number of active patients is 41, therefore, the health department appealed that citizens should use masks while going to crowded places.