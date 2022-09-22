Floods in Afghanistan makes figs dearer

Price of dry fruits to shoot up ahead of festive season

Aurangabad, Sep 22:

Crops on thousands of hectares have been damaged in Afghanistan due to heavy rains in early September. The cultivation of figs has also been affected in large numbers. As a result the price of figs has increased by Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg. Figs which were sold for at Rs 700 to Rs 1000 per kg, have now increased by Rs 850 to Rs 1150. It is likely that the rates will increase again in the coming days.

However, the inflow of other dry fruits is in sufficient quantity. As the festive season is approaches, the demand for dry fruits rises. This pushes up the price of cashews, almonds and pistachio. Meanwhile, as cashews are largely used in making sweets, the cashews and cashews tukda (pieces) are more in demand from the confectioners during festivals. However, there is a shortage of broken cashews in the market. According to traders, the main reason for this shortage is that new technology is being used in cashew processing factories. Hence there has been a reduction in spoilage. There used to be a difference of Rs 100 to Rs 200 between the price of whole and tukda cashew. But due to the shortage, the rates are the same. Currently, the price of cashew is Rs 650 to Rs 680 per kg. Pistachio which was sold for Rs 800 to Rs 1000 has now reached Rs 1100 to Rs 1200 per kg. The price of raisins is stable. Regular raisins are being sold for Rs 200 to 250, and good quality raisins are fetching Rs 260 to 300 per kg. The price of walnuts is stable. They are being sold between Rs 650 to Rs 680 per kg.

Import of figs affected

"Due to heavy rains in Afghanistan, production of figs has been affected. As figs are coming through Pakistan, the imports have also reduced. The prices of all dry fruits are likely to increase during Diwali,” said trader Kiran Vyavahare.

Price of dry fruits:

Figs: Rs 850 to Rs 1100

Cashews : Rs 650 to Rs 680

Pistachio : Rs 1100 to Rs 1200

Raisins: Rs 250 to Rs 300

Walnuts: Rs 650 to Rs 680