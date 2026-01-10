Folk Art Festival to be inaugurated today

Presentation of 11 art forms on 4 stages

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first Central Folk Art Festival will be hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, at its auditorium, on January 11 and 12.

A total of 11 art forms will be presented on four stages, with the participation of 377 artists.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the inaugural function. Renowned poet Dr Prashant More will inaugurate the festival at 9.30 am on Sunday.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Principal Dr Gautam Patil and Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure will be prominently present.

The prize distribution and closing ceremony will be held at the same venue at 6 PM

on Monday. Dr Ganesh Chandanshive, Head of the Folk Art Academy at Mumbai University and a renowned theatre personality, will be the chief guest. Management Council members Dr Ankush Kadam and Dr Yogita Hoke Patil will also be prominently present.

Box

63 teams participating in the Folk Art Festival

A total of 63 teams from four districts have registered to participate in the Festival.

This includes 12 teams from Beed, 39 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, four from Dharashiv, and 8 from Jalna.

A total of 377 artists from these teams will participate in 11 art forms in this festival. Of these, 175 are boys, and 202 are girls. A total of 162 teachers are included as cultural coordinators and team managers, comprising 113 men and 49 women. The best team in the Central Folk Art Festival will be honoured with the Dr Sanjay Navale Memorial Rolling Trophy.

Box

The performances will take place on the following stages: Lokrang (auditorium), Bhavrang (next to the auditorium), Swarrang (Department of Theatre Arts) and Shabdrang (auditorium).

The 11 art forms include Powada, Gondhal, Bhajan, Bharud, Lavani, Folk Song, Folk Drama, Vasudev, Qawwali, Jalsa, and Poetry. Poetry recitation and Vasudev are individual categories, while the rest are group performances.