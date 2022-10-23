Follow path of Prophet Mohammed: Maulana Qasmi

He was speaking in an awareness programme organised at Kiradpura on Saturday evening by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH). JUH State unit president Hafiz Nadeem Siddiqui presided over the ceremony.

The programme began with Quran recitation by Qari Ansar Ishati. Qari Minhaj and Aziz Immaddodin presented a ‘Naat.’ Earlier, Mufti Naeem Nadvi made an introductory speech.

Various religious scholars, including Maulana Abdul Shakur, Maulana Moizuddin Farooqui, Mufti Abdul Razzak Milli, Mufti Rahman, Hazrat Maulana Abdul Qadir Madni and Hazrat Mufti Moizuddin Qasmi guided the participants.

Mufti Abdul Gaffar conducted the proceedings of the programme. Hafiz Nadeem said that ‘Nash Mukti Abhiyan’ was launched in the city on October 22 in the first phase and various programmes would be conducted in Marathwada up to November 1.

He said that different programmes would be held in the second phase at Vidarbha, the third phase at Western Maharashtra and the final phase in Mumbai.

Today’s programme concluded with a prayer. Qari Afroz, Maulana Abdul Sattar, Maulana Mustaquim, Maulana Asrar, Maulana Naeem Qasmi, Noorul Hamid and Anwar Shaikh worked for the success of the event.