Follow rules; no gambling in Mandals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the Ganesh Utsav and Eid-E-Milad, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan and SP Dr Maneesh Kalwaniya appealed to the officials of the organising committees to maintain law and order and follow the rules during the festivals. Strict action will be taken against those breaching the laws, they warned.

They were addressing a meeting of the peace committee organised at Aryabhatta Hall in MGM Campus recently. They interacted with the people’s representatives, officers and residents.

Dr Chavan said that social and cultural programmes should be organised and the festivals should be celebrated with religious fervour and social unity. During the Ganesh Utsav and Eid-E-Milad, projects that will benefit society should be implemented.

Kalwaniya said, that people should not encourage any objectionable activity and should bring it to the notice of the police immediately. The youths should remain away from the forces hampering social solidarity. Ganesh Utsav is not a festival of just enjoyment but is a festival of social responsibility. People should avoid the use of gadgets that will spread noise pollution and should use environment-friendly things for decoration. Strict action will be taken against the mandals breaching the noise pollution norms.