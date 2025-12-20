Food poisoning during Konkan trip; four in critical condition

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident of suspected food poisoning was reported during an educational tour organised by a school from Ranjangaon, in which 22 students and one teacher fell ill after consuming food. One teacher and three students are in critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

The educational tour of Yashwantrao Secondary School, Ranjangaon, began on December 15 at around 10.30 pm, with 40 students travelling to the Konkan region in MSRTC buses (MH 20, MH 43 66). The itinerary included Kashid Beach, Murud-Janjira, Pratapgad, Raigad, Mahabaleshwar, Mahad, Jejuri and Morgaon.

After visiting Raigad Fort on Friday, the students and teachers had dinner at a hotel before starting their return journey. Soon after resuming travel, 22 students and one teacher experienced sudden nausea, vomiting and weakness. As nearly half the passengers fell ill, food poisoning is suspected.

All affected students and the teacher were immediately admitted to a hospital at Supa. One teacher and three students were shifted to the ICU due to their serious condition. The incident has caused panic among parents and students in the Waluj Mahanagar area. Attempts to contact the school principal and teachers for further details were unsuccessful.