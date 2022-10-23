Food that can feed 800 people left unconsumed

Take only as much as you can eat

Aurangabad:

Food that can feed around 800 people is left unconsumed in the city everyday. Food that can feed 4000 to 5000 people comes to Roti Bank every day during marriage season. The social organisations have appealed only to take the required amount of food in the plate and avoid wastage.

Currently in the city, enough food is being deposited in the Roti Bank to feed 800 people every day. This food is distributed to the poor and needy. There are more than 300 hotels and restaurants in the city. A large amount of food remains unconsumed. The stale or leftover food is fed to the animals and the good food is taken away by Roti Bank employees to give to the poor. There are also 150 marriage halls in the city. During the marriage season, food that can feed 4 to 5 thousand people comes to the roti bank.

Food wastage increased

Food wastage in the city has increased. People should take food only as much as they can eat, said Yusuf Mukati, Director Roti Bank.

Need for food wastage prevention law

Food that can feed one crore people every day is wasted in our country. A developing country like ours cannot afford this. The Anna Vachwa Samiti (AVS) has been creating awareness for the past several years. Due to increasing population, there will be shortage of food in the future. For this, the Central government should introduce a food wastage prevention law, said Chandrakant Vajpayee, AVS.