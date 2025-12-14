Forest department saves porcupine that fell into a well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dattabhau Bagal had gone near a well in the farmland of gut no. 137 at Ladgaon to start a motor when he noticed that a porcupine had fallen into the well. He immediately informed the Forest Department about the incident.

On receiving the information, forest guards Sonu Jaybhaye and Ashok Sabale rescued the porcupine from the well, giving it a new lease of life. Snake friends Pradeep Belkar and Ganesh Humbe provided valuable assistance in the rescue operation.

The animal was protected from potential hunting as part of wildlife conservation efforts. Porcupines play an important role in the ecological cycle by helping in seed and pollen dispersal. However, in some areas they are considered a nuisance due to crop damage.