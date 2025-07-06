Forgery racket busted at Jagdamba Multi Services; civic letterheads, stamps seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major fake document racket was busted on Friday afternoon when a special vigilance team from Beed raided Jagdamba Multi Services in Shastri Colony, Sillod. The team seized counterfeit municipal council letterheads, official stamps, and forged certificates. A criminal case has been registered against the shop owner, identified as Savita Nana Lokhande.

Acting on a tip-off that fake documents were being generated in Sillod, the Labour Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar directed the operation. The raid was conducted under the supervision of Beed’s shop inspector Ajay Kashid. The team recovered several filled and blank municipal council letterheads, stamps of designated officials, and fake certificates claiming 90 days of construction labour work in the previous year. The racket involved creating counterfeit documents in the name of the administration, thereby defrauding the government. Based on a complaint filed by Ajay Kashid, a case has been registered at the Sillod city police station against Savita Lokhande. Further investigation is being carried out under the guidance of police inspector Sheshrao Udar.

Photo Caption

Beed's shop inspector team raided Jagdamba Multi Services located in Shastri Colony, Sillod.