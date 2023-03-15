Former company officers booked for stealing confidential data

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two former employees of Excelize Software Pvt Ltd Company stole confidential data of the company and utilized it for benefit of their own company. The Excelize company incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1.13 crore due to it. A case has been registered against the two officers with Cidco MIDC police station, said PI Gautam Patare. The accused have been identified as Balaji Mani Mopnar (Millenium Park) and Sanjeev Bacchiram Bhat (Thane).

According to the complaint lodged by Excelize Software, Pratap Dhopte, the company provides services to its various clients. The head office is at Chikalthana MIDC and another office at New Jersey in the US. Mopnar worked as project manager and project delivery head while Bhat as general manager sales and marketing in the company. Later, both of them started their own company named Built Live India. They used to fill the tender in the name of their company to the clients with less prices than Excelize company due to which the company incurred severe losses. Their company grabbed around five clients from Excelize. They used their e-mail and the laptop given by the company for this work. When Dhopte realized that they have used the confidential data of the company for their personal gains, he lodged a complaint with Cidco MIDC police station. PI Patare is further investigating the case.